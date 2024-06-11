Shaping the future – Evertiq Expo Berlin

As we gather in Berlin for Evertiq Expo on June 20th, 2024, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment for the electronics industry in Europe. The business climate is rapidly evolving, shaped by a myriad of challenges and opportunities that are redefining the way we operate and innovate. As a result, we have assembled a number of industry professionals for a panel discussion where we will delve deeper into these challenges and opportunities.

Our panel features knowledgeable leaders from within the electronics industry, each bringing a wealth of experience and a unique perspective on the current state of the industry. They will delve into the pressing issues that are impacting our businesses, from supply chain disruptions and regulatory changes to technological advancements and market dynamics.

This discussion aims to uncover the significant challenges we face, such as navigating economic uncertainties, geopolitical challenges, and the effects of a changing manufacturing landscape. At the same time, we will explore the opportunities that lie ahead, including the potential for growth for Europe and the push towards green technologies.

The aim is not only to discuss these critical topics but also to share insights and solutions that can help us all thrive in this dynamic environment. By fostering a collaborative dialogue, we hope to inspire innovation, resilience, and a shared vision for the future of the European electronics industry.

Expert panel navigates Europe’s future at Evertiq Expo Berlin

Without further ado, let’s introduce our distinguished panelists; Thomas Michels, CEO of PCB manufacturer ILFA GmbH; Manfred Amberger, Senior VP Marketing and Sales at EMS provider Zollner Elektronik AG; Uwe Kriegshäuser, CEO of manufacturing process specialist Schnaidt GmbH.

Each of these leaders has made significant contributions to the electronics industry and brings a deep understanding of the complexities we face today.

