Rheinmetall signs MoU for new factory in Lithuania

“Rheinmetall establishing operations in Lithuania is a significant step towards meeting our country's immediate defence and security needs. It will help us to ensure uninterrupted access to essential weapons and ammunition, as the products that European defence needs will be produced on Lithuanian soil,” Minister Armonaitė says in a press release.

With an investment of more than EUR 180 million, the new plant is also expected to create at least 150 new jobs. The site of the investment project should be announced in the upcoming weeks. The plant is expected to produce tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition per year.