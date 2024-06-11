Rheinmetall signs MoU for new factory in Lithuania
Lithuania takes another step towards strengthening its defence sector. Aušrinė Armonaitė, Lithuania's Minister of Economy and Innovation, has signed a deal to bring Rheinmetall, the German military industry powerhouse, to Lithuania.
“Rheinmetall establishing operations in Lithuania is a significant step towards meeting our country's immediate defence and security needs. It will help us to ensure uninterrupted access to essential weapons and ammunition, as the products that European defence needs will be produced on Lithuanian soil,” Minister Armonaitė says in a press release.
With an investment of more than EUR 180 million, the new plant is also expected to create at least 150 new jobs. The site of the investment project should be announced in the upcoming weeks. The plant is expected to produce tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition per year.
“We at Rheinmetall are very grateful for this long-term partnership with Lithuania. It confirms us once again in our claim to be one of the pillars of national and international security provision,” adds Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG.