Scanfil revises its outlook for 2024

The company says the market demand has been soft in the first half of the year. This is due to the destocking and economic uncertainty. However, Scanfil says that it expects its operating profit margin to be at a good level throughout the year.

The EMS provider has however provider a new outlook for 2024. Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2024 will be in the EUR 780–840 million range and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 54–61 million.

In its previous outlook for 2024 the company was targeting a turnover between EUR 820–900 million for 2024, and an adjusted operating profit of EUR 57–65 million.