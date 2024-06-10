Zoho confirms intention to move into chip making

Last month it was reported that the Chennai-based firm, which specialises in cloud software and services, was planning to spend USD 700 million on this new project. The intention is to make SiC compound semiconductors, which have specialised commercial applications and are made from alternatives to silicon. Reports says the company plans to license the technology from Scotland-headquartered Clas-SiC.

Now new speculation suggests the firm has officially applied for a manufacturing licence along with a partner, although the approval is pending.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corp, said: “We have applied for the licence and are awaiting government clearance. We will make a formal announcement once we get the approvals. We are hoping that the government will also finance the project equally under the compound semiconductor manufacturing scheme,"

India's government is working hard to move the country into chip manufacturing. It is currently strong in assembly and testing but lacks a foundry capability. Earlier this year, the Indian government rubber stamped a USD 15.2 billion budget to build three new semiconductor plants, including the country's first 12-inch wafer fab – a joint project run by Tata Group and Taiwan’s Power Chip.