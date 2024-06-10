SK Hynix places $109m order with Hanmi Semiconductor

The contract is a big win for Hanmi since it represents the equivalent of more than 90 percent of its total revenue in 2023. This new order is not the first between the two firms. In fact, the cumulative value of orders for the dual TC bonder Griffin from SK Hynix now stands at around USD 270 million.

Dual TC bonder Griffin equipment plays a key role in the manufacture of HBM memory chips. It use through-silicon via (TSV) technology to attach and stack semiconductor chips onto wafers.

