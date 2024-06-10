TSMC reports third-highest monthly revenue in its history

The figure was the third-highest monthly revenue in TSMC's history. Analysts attributed the strong performance to demand from the high-performance computing market for the foundry's 3 nanometer and 5nm advanced process technologies. They also predicted that TSMC would meet its second-quarter operational targets and could even beat expectations.

TSMC second-quarter revenue is estimated to be between USD 19.6 billion and USD 20.4 billion, with a median increase of about 6% quarter-on-quarter.

The firm is the exclusive producer of some of the world's most advanced and in-demand chips. These include Nvidia’s advanced AI accelerators and also semiconductors for Apple and Advanced Micro Devices.