Investment group pays $11bn for stake in Intel's Ireland fab

Under the agreement, the JV will have rights to manufacture wafers at Fab 34, and thereby support long-term demand for Intel’s products and provide capacity for Intel Foundry customers. Intel will retain a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture, and full ownership and operational control of Fab 34 and its assets.

The transaction gives Intel the ability to accelerate its fab base while keeping some control of its costs. It represents the second deal by its Semiconductor Co-Investment Program (SCIP) arrangement. SCIP is part of Intel’s Smart Capital strategy to create financial flexibility, and a strong balance sheet with capital below Intel’s cost of equity.

Fab 34 is located in Leixlip, Ireland, and produces wafers using the Intel 4 and Intel 3 process technologies. To date, Intel has invested USD 18.4 billion in the facility. Construction is largely complete, and high-volume manufacturing began there in September 2023. It is believed to be the first fab in Europe to use extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV).