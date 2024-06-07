Air Liquide to build gas production facility in the US

Air Liquide provides high purity industrial gases such as ultra-pure nitrogen, which are essential for the production of memory chips. Its new project will supply Micron Technology and others, and is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

This new plant has been designed to minimised the use of raw materials and power. It is part of a complete Carrier Gas solution designed by Air Liquide for larger customers. As such it uses digital technologies and modularisation to reduce delivery times. Air Liquide says the new production unit is 5% more power efficient than the previous generation plants. The electricity for the facility is targeted to be 100% from renewable sources within the next five years.