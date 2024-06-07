Global chip sales up 15.8% in the year to April

The positive data, compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation, reflects the ongoing rebound for the market after a post-COVID contraction.



Regionally, year-to-year sales in April increased in the Americas (32.4%), China (23.4%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (11.1%), but decreased in Europe (-7.0%) and Japan (-7.8%). Month-to-month sales in April increased in the Americas (4.2%), Japan (2.4%), and China (0.2%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.5%) and Europe (-0.8%).

And the upwards trend looks set to continue. A new WSTS industry forecast also projects annual global sales increases of 16.0% in 2024 and 12.5% in 2025.

“The global semiconductor industry posted double-digit sales increases on a year-to-year basis during each month of 2024, and worldwide sales in April increased on a month-to-month basis for the first time this year, indicating positive market momentum as we approach the middle of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Additionally, the latest industry forecast projects strong annual growth in 2024, led by sales to the Americas market, which is expected to grow by more than 25% this year.”