Canon talking to Indian firms about installing litho tech

Nanoimprint tech stamps chip designs on to silicon wafers rather than etching them using light. As such it offers an alternative to expensive and elusive techniques such as that offered by market leader ASML. Canon says its power consumption is one tenth of the rate of a conventional optical exposure tool.

According to The Economic Times, Canon is negotiating with locally-based firms, believed to include Tata Group, Taiwanese Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) and Murugappa group's CG Power. These three companies are especially active in creating a viable Indian foundry sector.

Manabu Yamazaki, Canon Inc’s President and CEO, told ET: “We are in early stages of discussions with Indian and global semiconductor companies who have committed to invest in building semiconductor fabrication units in India as well as others who are expanding electronics manufacturing such as phones and laptops for assembling printed circuit boards and motherboards."

In other news, Canon has also confirmed it will provide skill development training to engineers in India as it provides overseas extended reality (XR) training and web learning.