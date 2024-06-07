Saudi Arabia sets up National Semiconductor Hub



Saudi Arabia has become the latest nation state to join the global chip race. It has just announced the establishment of the National Semiconductor Hub initiative, with an ambitious agenda to attract inward funds, establish startups and train tech experts.

The initiative was unveiled during a two-day forum organised by the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), in cooperation with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), under the title “Empowering Silicon Innovations.”

First up is the National Capability Center for Semiconductors (NCCS). It will provide researchers and experts with access to advanced clean room laboratories spanning over 3,600 square metres to researchers from over 30 Saudi universities. This will help in developing expertise in electronic chip production by training 500 researchers and students in semiconductor technologies every year.