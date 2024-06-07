Intel to take over Sharp's liquid crystal display plants

Reports in Japanese media say Intel will collaborate with Sharp by leveraging its liquid crystal display facilities. The move is part of Intel's broader strategy to bolster its foundry business, as it aims to close the gap with its main competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

It will work with 14 local suppliers, such as Omron, Resonac Holdings and Murata Machinery.

Of course, Sharp will benefit too. The company has seen its LCD sales fall drastically, so this collaboration should occupy idle capacity and generate additional revenue.