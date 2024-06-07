Analyst: US chip industry could be worth $5.5trn

A report in Business Insider quotes data by Bank of America equity analyst Vivek Arya, which says that the industry beat the milestone yesterday. It attributes the stunning numbers to the surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. This has tripled market value in a year, and it makes the US market worth more than every economy in theb world bar the US and China.

Nvidia Corp alone commands more than half of the industry’s overall market value, at USD3 trillion. Meanwhile 10 other US firms have market caps exceeding USD 100 billion.

US stock valuations ($ million)

NVIDIA Corporation $2,955.70

Broadcom Inc $650.33

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc $270.33

QUALCOMM Incorporated $235.75

Applied Materials, Inc $183.52

Texas Instruments Incorporated $177.92

Micron Technology, Inc. $143.75

Intel Corporation $129.66

Lam Research Corporation $125.26

Analog Devices, Inc $117.53

KLA Corporation $105.07

Marvell Technology, Inc. $58.99

Microchip Technology Incorporated $50.01

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $36.75

ON Semiconductor Corporation $31.30

However, Arya advises that there could be a correction thanks to rising interest rates, the upcoming US elections, geopolitical tensions and an end to the AI hype cycle.

