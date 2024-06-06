STMicroelectronics and Geely cooperate

STMicroelectronics and Chinese-based Geely Auto Group announced they have signed a long-term Silicon Carbide (SiC) supply agreement to accelerate their existing cooperation on SiC devices. Under this multi-year contract, ST will provide multiple Geely Auto brands with SiC power devices for mid-to-high-end battery electric vehicles (BEVs), boosting Geely Auto’s NEV transformation strategy with improved performance, faster charging speeds, and extended driving range.

In addition, both companies announced the establishment of a joint lab to exchange information and explore innovative solutions related to automotive Electronics/Electrical (E/E) architectures (i.e. in-vehicle infotainment, smart cockpit systems), advanced driver assistance (ADAS), and NEVs.

'We are very pleased to establish a win-win cooperation with STMicroelectronics, to empower each other and fully utilize our respective advantages and resources. I believe that through the form of innovation joint lab, Geely and ST can deepen our cooperation, achieve mutual benefit, and accelerate the development and implementation of innovative technologies in Geely Auto', said Li Chuanhai, President of Electronic and Electrical Center of Geely Automotive Central Research Institute, in a press release.

'We are pleased to have a deep cooperation with global automotive semiconductor leader STMicroelectronics to establish an innovation joint lab. Both sides will deepen long-term cooperation in fields such as smart driving to jointly focus on customer needs, accelerate the implementation of new products and solutions, and shape an efficient cooperation mode. I believe that this cooperation will be beneficial for both parties to conduct more forward-looking technical research based on the development trends of smart, electrified, and connected cars. Geely is delighted to leverage STMicroelectronics’ leading automotive business solutions to be well positioned in product performance, system integration, and overall market competitiveness', added Fu Zhaohui, Director of the Electronic and Electrical Center of Geely Automotive Central Research Institute.

In 2023 Geely Auto sold a total of 1.68 million vehicles, with NEV sales reaching 480,000 units, accounting for 28% of the Company's total sales. ST sees the 48% year-on-year increase in NEV sales volume as a very successful transition of Geely Auto to NEV, and its growing impact on the industry.