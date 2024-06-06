STMicroelectronics and Geely cooperate
Third-generation SiC MOSFETs from the European giant will help increase the powertrain efficiency for Geely Auto Group battery electric vehicles. At the same time, companies have established an Innovation Joint Lab to support the development of smart, electrified, and connected cars.
STMicroelectronics and Chinese-based Geely Auto Group announced they have signed a long-term Silicon Carbide (SiC) supply agreement to accelerate their existing cooperation on SiC devices. Under this multi-year contract, ST will provide multiple Geely Auto brands with SiC power devices for mid-to-high-end battery electric vehicles (BEVs), boosting Geely Auto’s NEV transformation strategy with improved performance, faster charging speeds, and extended driving range.
In addition, both companies announced the establishment of a joint lab to exchange information and explore innovative solutions related to automotive Electronics/Electrical (E/E) architectures (i.e. in-vehicle infotainment, smart cockpit systems), advanced driver assistance (ADAS), and NEVs.
'We are very pleased to establish a win-win cooperation with STMicroelectronics, to empower each other and fully utilize our respective advantages and resources. I believe that through the form of innovation joint lab, Geely and ST can deepen our cooperation, achieve mutual benefit, and accelerate the development and implementation of innovative technologies in Geely Auto', said Li Chuanhai, President of Electronic and Electrical Center of Geely Automotive Central Research Institute, in a press release.
'We are pleased to have a deep cooperation with global automotive semiconductor leader STMicroelectronics to establish an innovation joint lab. Both sides will deepen long-term cooperation in fields such as smart driving to jointly focus on customer needs, accelerate the implementation of new products and solutions, and shape an efficient cooperation mode. I believe that this cooperation will be beneficial for both parties to conduct more forward-looking technical research based on the development trends of smart, electrified, and connected cars. Geely is delighted to leverage STMicroelectronics’ leading automotive business solutions to be well positioned in product performance, system integration, and overall market competitiveness', added Fu Zhaohui, Director of the Electronic and Electrical Center of Geely Automotive Central Research Institute.
In 2023 Geely Auto sold a total of 1.68 million vehicles, with NEV sales reaching 480,000 units, accounting for 28% of the Company's total sales. ST sees the 48% year-on-year increase in NEV sales volume as a very successful transition of Geely Auto to NEV, and its growing impact on the industry.
'Geely Auto, is a shining example of automotive innovation in China, making rapid progress in car electrification and digitalization, while expanding its presence in the global market. This long-term SiC supply agreement and the joint lab establishment mark a significant step forward in our long-established cooperation', said Henry Cao, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, China Region, STMicroelectronics, in a press release. 'China is the biggest NEV market worldwide and a leading innovator. Our local competence centers and joint labs with our customers across the value chain of automotive allow ST to better support automotive innovation and transformation in China.'