Amplicon receives record order

Amplicon has received its record order since the Management Buy Out eighteen months ago.

Amplicon has launched its new Security Automation Division and revealed that it has already won the company's biggest contract since the management buyout 18 months ago. The new business division, the first major expansion for the company since the introduction of Industrial PCs almost a decade ago, has been formed to serve the requirements of system integrators and OEMs operating in the professional security market.



The recently won ANPR contract has also allowed Amplicon to capitalise on their success and they are now in final negotiations with system integrators for rail security projects in both Canada and France.



The new division represents a significant investment for the Brighton-based company both in terms of finance and staffing requirement, with an additional four sales engineers being actively recruited.



Commercial Director of Amplicon, Gina Citroni has set the new division a first year sales target of GBP 1 million.



"It's an ambitious goal for us but this is an exciting progression for Amplicon in terms of capability and technical expertise and we wouldn't be entering the market if we didn't feel we had something of real value to offer", commented Citroni.



'We've already secured a fabulous contract which reflects the potential of our capabilities".