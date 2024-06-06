Teledyne completes its acquisition of Adimec

Adimec, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, develops customised high-performance industrial and scientific cameras for applications where image quality is of paramount importance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“In focus areas ranging from life sciences to semiconductor inspection, Adimec has grown to become a leader in niche applications requiring truly accurate images for precise decision making in time-critical processes,” said Edwin Roks, Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne, in a press release. “We are excited to welcome Adimec and its employees to Teledyne.”

