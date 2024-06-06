Faulhaber opens a new location in Denmark

In Allerød, north of Copenhagen, the company will take over sales and consulting directly instead of via its partner Compower ApS. The focus of the newly founded Faulhaber Danmark ApS is on strengthening customer proximity.

“Our drive systems are known in the global market for their performance and quality. Following the opening of our locations in the Netherlands, Poland, Austria and Italy in recent years, this further opportunity has now arisen in northern Europe. With our presence in Denmark, we can understand the needs of the local markets even better and be available to our customers in close proximity,” says Mireille Deckers-Strobel, Head of Global Sales at Faulhaber in a press release.

By establishing the location, the company is pursuing the opportunity to consolidate existing relationships aiming to ensure faster response times. To achieve this, Faulhaber believes it to be crucial to have a local presence. Claus Lauritsen will take on this task.