Volvo Cars starts production of fully electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 not only expands the company’s portfolio of fully electric cars, it is also the first Volvo car powered by core computing technology – a technology that Volvo claims enables a new era of safety for our cars.

Volvo Cars’ first manufacturing plant in the United States opened in the summer of 2018 just outside Charleston. Today, the Charleston plant produces the EX90 and the S60 sedan, and it can build up to 150,000 cars per year.

The carmaker has made extensive investments in the facility in recent years. The body shop and paint shop have been renewed and expanded significantly – and now the plant also has a state-of-the-art battery pack production line.

The EX90 is based on Volvo Cars next generation EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 600 km. The EX90 is, according to the company, designed to be the safest Volvo car to date, powered by next-generation passive and active safety technology and software informed by a broad suite of sensors.

The EX90 comes with a powerful core system, is always connected and can be improved over time through software updates.