Zollner breaks ground on its second plant in Costa Rica

Zollner announced its plans to expand in Costa Rica last December. The company is investing USD 100 million and creating 400 new jobs.

The new plant, located in the La Lima Free Zone and Business Park Costa Rica is designed to meet growing demands and will contribute to the local economic development, a press release from PROCOMER, the official Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency.

Zollner chose to grow in Costa Rica following an evaluation of other options and finding that the conditions offered by the country were optimal for building a second manufacturing plant – which will have a construction area of ​​over 8,000 square meters.

Currently, Zollner Costa Rica employs 380 people and works with around 40 local suppliers.