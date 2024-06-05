Seica inaugurates its expanded campus in Italy

This project stems from the acquisition and renovation of two industrial facilities located in the industrial area of Strambino. The spaces of the new campus are dedicated to commercial activities and technical services intended for customers. In addition to the offices, the campus hosts a large showroom, a customer area and a laboratory dedicated to application services development.

In addition to the company headquarters in Strambino, the Seica Group counts six international offices (France, Germany, Israel, China, United States and Mexico), three partner companies in Italy - Proxima located in Piacenza, Seica Automation, located in Carate Brianza and Canavisia with offices in Romano Canavese.

In 2023 the Group turnover exceeded EUR 57 million and has over 300 employees worldwide, 200 of which are working in Strambino.