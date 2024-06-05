FDH Aero integrates BTC into its electronics division

Former BTC President Paul Moseley has immediately transitioned to the role of Executive Vice President, Value-Added Services – FDH Electronics.

“All of us at BTC are excited for this opportunity to join forces with our colleagues at FDH Electronics, which is not only the fastest growing distributor of electronic components in the mil-aero market, but arguably the most reliable when it comes to quality, service and delivery,” says Moseley, in a press release. “We look forward to having this opportunity to better serve our military and commercial customers who look to us for the highest quality and the most reliable interconnect products and solutions in the market today.”