Odyssey enhances PCBA quality with Mirtec MV-6 AOI

For nearly 16 years, Odyssey Electronics has navigated the challenges of 2D AOI systems, seeking a solution that marries user-friendliness with high-speed inspections while addressing inherent limitations. The Mirtec MV-6 offers rapid setup and 3D inspection capabilities that significantly enhance defect detection and SMT manufacturing processes.

"Our journey to improve our AOI capabilities led us to the Mirtec MV-6, a decision greatly influenced by the expertise and support of Matt Percival and The Murray Percival Company. Their understanding of our process challenges and their hands-on approach in demonstrating the MV-6's capabilities directly addressed our needs. This investment not only streamlines our inspection workflows but also directly benefits our end customers by ensuring higher quality and reliability in our products," says Kristopher K. Blomgren, AOI Inspections Director at Odyssey Electronics, in a press release.

By integrating the Mirtec MV-6 into their PCB assembly process, Odyssey Electronics is setting a new standard for quality and efficiency.