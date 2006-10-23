Taiwan to become the world's largest<br>handset PCB manufacturer this year

According to Taiwanese media Taiwan is expected to outstrip Japan this year to become the world's largest cell phone printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing nation in terms of production value.

Japan-based Ibiden Co. is aggressively expanding its annual capacity to 120 million cell phone boards by setting up a second plant in Beijing, and is also introducing the most advanced high-level production techniques such as ALIVH (any layer inner via hole) and FVSS(free via stacked up structure) technologies, Hsiao Chuan-yi, IEK analyst, said.



The production value of Taiwan's cell phone-board products, however, ranked only No.2 with a global share of 31 percent, trailing Japan's 37 percent in 2004. According to the Taiwanese media source the situation improved in 2005 as a result of Taiwanese makers actively expanding their capacities in Taiwan and China as well as upgrading their technology capabilities. The island's cell phone-board production value commanded a higher global share of 35 percent, compared with Japan's 36 percent and South Korea's 13 percent.



This year the Taiwanese handset PCB industry will take the last step to enter the top rank in this league.



Taiwan cell phone-board makers have boasted well-developed deployment schemes in the huge China market but also major international players such as Ibiden and CMK of Japan, AT&S of Europe, Multek of the U.S. etc. have continuously set up their production facilities in China.