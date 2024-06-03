Frore Systems raises $80m to develop AI device cooling tech

Frore Systems is yet another company trying to benefit from the explosive interest in AI. Its solid-state active cooling chip, AirJet, addresses the problem of how to manage the intense in-device heat generated by AI workloads.

Applications leveraging AI generate far more heat than today’s devices can handle with conventional methods such as fans. Frore's active cooling solutions – the AirJet Mini, AirJet Mini Slim and the new AirJet PAKs – can be integrated into devices to remove heat silently, resulting in major performance gains and enabling thinner, lighter, silent, vibration free and dustproof devices.



“Cooling is critical to enable the performance needed to realise the full promise of AI – today and in the future. Traditional bulky and noisy thermal solutions,like fans, simply don’t meet the challenge,” said Dr. Seshu Madhavapeddy, founder and CEO of Frore Systems. “We are thrilled to have the support of our investors to scale our AirJet solutions which make devices faster, thinner, lighter, silent, dustproof and vibration free. AirJet is the ideal thermal solution for products adopting the latest AI capabilities.”

The firm is confident of strong demand for its products quoting data that estimates the AI Computing will increase by over 300% by 2030.

The Series C fundraising was led by Fidelity Management along with Prosperity7 and existing investors, Mayfield Fund, Clear Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, MVP Ventures, Stepstone Group, Alumni Ventures and others.