STMicroelectronics bags EUR 2bn of state aid for Italy plant

STMicroelectronics will invest EUR5 billion (USD 5.42 billion) in the project, which it describes as the first fully vertically integrated manufacturing facility for the mass production of SiC on one site. The new plant is set to start production in 2026, with full capacity targeted by 2033.

The Italian government will provide EUR2 billion for the project as part of the EU Chips Act. The European Commission approved the government grant, and said state aid is appropriate to ensure the resilience of Europe’s semiconductor supply chain and positive effects for the regional chip industry.

STMicroelectronics is one of Europe's leading chip players. The Geneva-headquartered firm, which counts Tesla, BMW, and Renault among its customers, says the new plant will be used for power devices and modules, as well as test and packaging, is part of its plan for integrated silicon-carbide capabilities from R&D to manufacturing, from substrate to module on one site. It will target automotive and industrial customers as they shift to electrification and higher energy efficiency.