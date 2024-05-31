BPL announces PCB assembly site in Bengaluru

The facility, located in Doddaballapur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, features a class 100k clean room for maintaining cleanliness standards crucial for PCB production, advanced plating lines for precise copper deposition, and CNC-controlled machines for ensuring precision in fabrication processes.

BPL says the expansion will support the growing demand for PCBs, driven by the government's 'Make in India' initiative. It will target verticals such as RF antennas, automotive, and power conversion. The facility also comprises a testing centre with micro-section analysis and high-magnification microscopes for rigorous quality control.

BPL believes the the Indian PCB market is on the cusp of significant growth, quoting a projected CAGR of 18.1% from 2024 to 2032.

