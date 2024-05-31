SEACOMP opens manufacturing facility in Tijuana

SEACOMP says the plant, which is located an hour south of its Carlsbad headquarters, gives the firm a good opportunity to diversify its product supply chains, reduce costs and lead times, and facilitate closer collaboration throughout the product development process. The site will focus on PCB assembly, solder paste printing and inspection, automated SMT placement and reflow soldering.

Michael Szymanski, SEACOMP's CEO, said: "Manufacturing is a global industry, but it's also a hands-on business. That's why we've made the decision to bring most of our leadership team back together under one roof and introduce a new SEACOMP facility just an hour away from our command centre in Southern California."

SEACOMP is an electronics design and manufacturing services provider for medical, consumer, and industrial devices with manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China. It also offers component sourcing via its two sub-brands, Displaytech and HDP Power, along with embedded LCD displays and AC DC power supplies.