Planarisation equipment provider Axus raises $12.5m

Axus Technology provides technical solutions for semiconductor wafer polishing, thinning and cleaning. Its chemical mechanical planarisation process services range from advanced CMP process development to standard production CMP foundry services.

It has now raised USD 12.5 million in funding from backers including IntrinSiC Investment. In addition, it secured a significant revolving and term line of credit from a national bank. The company intends to use the funds to secure high-volume orders from semiconductor and compound semiconductor manufacturers around the world.