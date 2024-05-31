Planarisation equipment provider Axus raises $12.5m
Arizona-based company says the funding positions it to support new and existing customers of its high-performance Capstone CMP and Aquarius wafer-cleaning systems.
Axus Technology provides technical solutions for semiconductor wafer polishing, thinning and cleaning. Its chemical mechanical planarisation process services range from advanced CMP process development to standard production CMP foundry services.
It has now raised USD 12.5 million in funding from backers including IntrinSiC Investment. In addition, it secured a significant revolving and term line of credit from a national bank. The company intends to use the funds to secure high-volume orders from semiconductor and compound semiconductor manufacturers around the world.
“We are thrilled to partner with IntrinSiC Investment to secure funding that supports our expansion. With this additional funding, we are strongly positioned to support our rapidly growing installed base of high-performance Capstone CMP systems, particularly with our leading-edge, high-volume customers,” said Axus Technology CEO Dan Trojan. “In addition to strengthening our balance sheet, we expect to significantly benefit from the interaction, support and contribution of IntrinSiC’s principals, whose skill and experience in the semiconductor industry and impressive track record will greatly benefit Axus Technology’s continued growth and evolution.”