Himax invests in thermal imaging sensor manufacturer

Taiwan-based Himax is a fabless semiconductor provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Its display driver ICs and timing controllers are used in a range of products such as TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices and industrial displays. Its current focus is its WiseEye Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology, which incorporates the Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor

Meanwhile San Diego-based Obsidian has developed a production process called microbolometer that manufactures high-resolution thermal sensors at scale and low cost using its Large Area MEMS Platform (LAMP). Obsidian believes the technology is set to drive widespread adoption in the automotive industry and other sectors such as security, surveillance, and drones.

These new market opportunities were the driver behind Himax's strategic investment. The two firms say they will start an ongoing engineering collaboration where Obsidian leverages Himax's IC design resources and know-how, and the two companies also aim to combine the advantages of Himax’s WiseEye with Obsidian’s high-resolution thermal imaging