Flex invests €90 million and creates 210 new jobs in Hungary

The company will start manufacturing high-tech electric and hybrid vehicle components for global OEMs such as BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen, as well as Tier 1 suppliers, as part of its expansion, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) reports.

Flex will invest EUR 90 million project, which is set to create 210 new jobs –20 of which are linked to R&D –as the company looks to further strengthen its position in the automotive industry.

The investment project is designed to meet evolving market needs and will expand the company's manufacturing halls at both the Zala B site and the ZalaZone area.