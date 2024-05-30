NEV sales increase 16.9% in 1Q24, PHEV surge nearly 50%

Notably, this is the first time in three years that the YoY growth rate of quarterly global NEV sales has dipped below 20%. BEV sales reached 1.8 million units, up 4.2% YoY, while PHEV sales skyrocketed 48.3% to 1.041 million units.

In the BEV segment, Tesla held its crown with a 21.5% market share, despite a YoY growth rate of -8.5%. BYD (excluding Denza) followed with a 16.6% share and a growth rate of 13.3%. SAIC-GM-Wuling claimed third place, while BMW impressively climbed to fourth with a 41.1% sales increase.

The PHEV segment saw BYD continue its dominance, even though its market share slightly dipped. As a group, BYD’s combined sub-brands secured over 30% of the market. AITO ranked second, but its key model, the M7, is facing scrutiny over traffic accidents, which may impact its brand image and consumer trust. Li Auto, ranked third, shifted focus to PHEVs following a lukewarm response to its first BEV, with its new affordable L6 model (CNY 250,000) expected to drive sales and market share this year.

TrendForce underscores that PHEVs are set to play a crucial role in the electrification journey, maintaining strong sales resilience amid slowing BEV demand. Automakers are recalibrating their strategies within the European market as they move away from a 2030 full electrification goal and begin reinvesting in PHEV development. This pivot could revive PHEV sales in Western Europe, following two years of decline, and drive growth through 2024.

Rank BEV Market share PHEV Market share 1 Tesla 21.5% BYD 27.7% 2 BYD 16.6% AITO 7.8% 3 SAIC-GM-Wuling 8.1% Li Auto 7.7% 4 BMW 4.4% Mercedes-benz 4.1% 5 Volkswagen 4.2% BMW 3.7% 6 GAC Aion 2.7% Jeep 3.6% 7 Mercedes-benz 2.6% Volvo cars 3.6% 8 Hyundai 2.5% Changan 3.2% 9 Kia 2.4% Toyota 3.1% 10 Volvo Cars 2.1% SAIC-GM-Wuling 3.0% 1Q24 BEV and PHEV sales ranking and market share

