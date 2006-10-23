Vistec Litho moves from UK to New York

Vistec Lithography, the U.S. successor to Leica Microsystems Lithography is getting fundings from New York to relocate its UK based headquarter to New York.

According to EETimes, the New York State Assembly is providing $30 million to relocate Vistec Lithography Inc.'s global headquarters, R&D, manufacturing and business operations from Cambridge, U.K., to Watervliet, N.Y.



The move from UK to US will take about five years. Vistec is partnering with Arsenal and Business Technology Partnership and the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering of the University at Albany and according to EETimes Vistec is expected to invest $125 million at the Arsenal campus and lease approximately 25,000 square feet of space in the Arsenal's Building 125 where renovations have already begun to equip it with clean rooms, offices and production space. The move is expected to create 130 high-technology jobs.



"Today's announcement continues our efforts to put this region on the map as a center for new technology development, research and manufacturing," said Assemblyman Ron Canestrari. Canestrari represents Watervliet, the Watervliet Arsenal Complex and several surrounding communities.