FEC moves into new Massachusetts facility
Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) today announced that a 157,000 square-foot Class-A GMP/advanced manufacturing facility in Braintree, Massachusetts, has welcomed The First Electronics Corporation (FEC) as its first tenant in occupancy, a company specialising in custom electrical assemblies for harsh environments.
HRP acquired the building in August 2019 and has since overseen the redevelopment of the property, transforming the space into a GMP/advanced manufacturing facility. FEC's facility will create over 200 permanent jobs in Braintree.
"HRP is excited to welcome FEC as our newest tenant at 400 Wood Road," says HRP Chief Investment Officer Andrew Chused, in a press release. "We undertook the redevelopment of this site with the hope of attracting industry-leading tenants like FEC to Braintree, and we look forward to their continued success at Wood Road for years to come."
FEC's lease brings 400 Wood Road to full occupancy, with the second tenant, Integra LifeSciences, currently building out its 100,000 square feet.
"Our move to 400 Wood Road in Braintree was a necessary next step for our business to grow and prosper," says Will Donnellan, President of FEC. "It is the flagship modern facility we needed to be successful, supporting the aerospace and defense markets. HRP has been excellent to work with as the developer of the property. We couldn't be happier with the finished product."