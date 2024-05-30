FEC moves into new Massachusetts facility

HRP acquired the building in August 2019 and has since overseen the redevelopment of the property, transforming the space into a GMP/advanced manufacturing facility. FEC's facility will create over 200 permanent jobs in Braintree.

"HRP is excited to welcome FEC as our newest tenant at 400 Wood Road," says HRP Chief Investment Officer Andrew Chused, in a press release. "We undertook the redevelopment of this site with the hope of attracting industry-leading tenants like FEC to Braintree, and we look forward to their continued success at Wood Road for years to come."

FEC's lease brings 400 Wood Road to full occupancy, with the second tenant, Integra LifeSciences, currently building out its 100,000 square feet.