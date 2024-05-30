Blue Solutions to invest €2 billion in French gigafactory

At the future gigafactory, Blue Solutions plans to produce a new solid-state battery that has a 20-minute charging time, Reuters reports.

The company, which is a unit of conglomerate Bollore, already manufactures solid-state batteries for Daimler electric buses. Its new smaller battery for cars, with a 20-minute charge time, is said to have a range of 1,000 km (621 miles), and testing has indicated that energy density is 30%-40% greater than the best lithium-ion cells, Chief Executive Richard Bouveret told Reuters.

While the exact location of the future Gigafactory has not been disclosed as of reporting, it will according to Bouveret, be located in eastern France – close to both French and German automakers. The current plan is to start production in 2030.