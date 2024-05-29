Europe has lost an industry expert

While Mr. Gasch indeed was a European star, his work is known and appreciated far beyond the European electronics industry.

Mr. Gasch initially worked at DYNAMIT NOBEL AG from 1971 to 1988, including 11 years as sales manager for electrical melting products in Troisdorf and six years as managing director and regional representative for Southeast Asia at DYNAMIT NOBEL Singapore.

Back in Germany in 1988, he became export and marketing manager at Schweizer Electronic AG and gained his first insights into the electronics industry. He worked at Schweizer until 2003. During this time, he had already acquired extensive knowledge of the European circuit board and electronics industry and built up his first database. After his retirement, Mr. Gasch set up his own business as a specialist in market and company analysis with Data4PCB.

Since then, he provided data and analyses for many associations such as IPC, VdL, VDMA, ZVEI as well as his own B2B statistics and the yearly statistics for the European printed circuit board industry. In addition, he routinely wrote specialist articles on current industry topics, published in European electronics industry-related magazines and also authored the German-English-French "Printed Circuit Board Technology" dictionary.

Mr. Gasch routinely presented his work eloquently, clearly, and knowledgeably on a wide variety of occasions. His analysis, assessments and representations were and will likely be utilised by many decision-makers as a foundation for debate and decision-making long after his passing.

The industry came to know and admire him as a dedicated, reliable, kind and always helpful industry expert and friend. His memory will always be honoured. Our deep condolences go out to his family and relatives.