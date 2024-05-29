Desay SV Europe expands with new antenna measurement chamber

A 17-meter-high, state-of-the-art 3D antenna measurement chamber and a three-storey office building are being created on a site measuring almost 10,000 square meters near the company's European headquarters. The first construction phase is scheduled for completion by August 2025. The company says that the new technology campus offers enough space for two further office complexes.

“The automotive future is being created here,” says Dr. Michael Weber, Managing Director of Desay SV Europe, in a press release. “We are investing over 25 million euros in the first construction phase at our European headquarters in Weimar-Legefeld, creating jobs for 110 employees. The energy concept combines photovoltaics with geothermal energy, enabling CO2-neutral operation of the buildings. In the final expansion stage, around 350 highly qualified employees will work at the new technology campus.”

The managing director continues to say that this is the company's largest investment in Germany to date.

Desay SV Europe has strengthened its expertise and presence in Germany over the past two years with a series of investments. For example, with the opening of a second production site for infotainment solutions in Weimar, the acquisition of Antenna Technology Center (Europe) ATC GmbH in Itzehoe, the opening of an office for development and project management in Hildesheim and the inauguration of an optical testing laboratory in Weimar-Legefeld.

“The 3D antenna measurement chamber will enable electromagnetically shielded vehicle measurements - an important prerequisite for the development of highly connected, autonomous vehicles of the future,” says Marcus Och, Head of Development at Desay SV Europe. “Future vehicles with high antenna and electronics density must ensure secure, stable connections, high data transfer rates, low latency and maximum positioning accuracy. In such complex scenarios with potential interactions, measuring individual sub-functions is no longer sufficient. It is therefore crucial to measure the performance of the overall system in a shielded, reproducible and reflection-free environment.”

Another focus of the growth and expansion plans is the opening of offices in Europe near its automotive customers, for example in Paris, Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic, Gothenburg in Sweden and Wolfsburg. The company is also planning to expand production in Europe. Antenna and infotainment solutions are currently produced or assembled at two locations in Weimar.