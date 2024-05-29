SEMI launches European job skills study

This wide-ranging research project is supported by SEMI Europe and organised by DECISION - Études & Conseil. It was developed by the European Chips Skills Academy (ECSA), an EU-funded initiative launched by a consortium of 18 partners from 12 countries.

The overall aim is to evaluate relevant job profiles in the semiconductor industry, including new roles, positions in highest demand, and those with the highest skills shortage. DECISION Études & Conseil will use the survey to monitor hiring trends and craft public policy recommendations.

The organisers are now appealing to key industry stakeholders to participate in the survey. They want responses from professionals including senior engineers, professors, researchers and human resources representatives. The deadline for completing the survey is June 28. The results will be published in September 2024.

“The survey is essential to analysing key workforce trends in Europe’s semiconductor sector and giving us strategic insights that will enable the ECSA to update the EU Microelectronics Skills Strategy,” said Léo Saint-Martin, Senior Consultant – Associate at DECISION Études & Conseil. “The results will also help us implement and operationalize the EU Pact for Skills.”

“To increase its competitiveness and to achieve the ambitions of the EU Chips Act, the European microelectronics sector must overcome severe skills and talent shortages,” said Christopher Frieling, Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at SEMI. “The survey is part of a holistic initiative under the European Chips Skills Academy that aims to involve partners across the entire semiconductor value chain.”

The ECSA plans to repeat the survey in 2025, 2026 and 2027.