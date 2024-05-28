Siliconware Precision breaks ground on Malaysian plant

The company has just broken ground on the Malaysian plant, which will perform advanced packaging and testing processes such as wafer bumping, and offer a comprehensive turnkey solution over the next 15 years. It is projected to create nearly 3,000 skilled jobs.



Malaysia's government believes the project vindicates the support it has offered to the domestic chip supply chain via its National Semiconductor Strategic Task Force.

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, said: “All these are key success factors for the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which aims to increase economic complexity and forge stronger linkages between global companies and local small and medium-sized enterprises while creating more skilled, higher-paying jobs for Malaysians. I am confident these initiatives will also help elevate our semiconductor sector’s position in the global value chain."

Siliconware Precision provides services and support to fabless design houses, integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries. Its products include advanced leadframe and substrate based packages, which are widely used in computers, tablets, cellular phones, set-top boxes, LCD monitors, wearable devices, smart appliances, IoT, fingerprint sensor, smart cars, VR/AR, artificial intelligence, drones, smart speakers, digital cameras and video game consoles. The firm posted annual sales of NT$113.2 billion in 2023 and currently employs around 23,000 people worldwide.

