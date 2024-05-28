FiberHome to invest EUR 17.5m in new Hungary facility

The 25-year-old firm supplies information and communication network products and solutions across Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and Latin America. It has sales and service systems in over 50 countries and runs 11 global delivery centres.

At present, FiberHome serves European customers via a distributor, but now the company is stepping up its direct manufacturing base. The new Kisbér facility will produce optical cables for local customers such as Magyar Telekom and MVM. It is expected to create 120 new jobs.

FiberHome has industrial bases in Wuhan, Northeast China, East China, Southwest China, Northwest China, South America, South Asia, and North Africa, and dozens of wholly-owned, holding, and equity participation subsidiaries.