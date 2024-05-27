AAT installs stencil cleaner at Jabil in San Jose

This installation marks the debut of the X-40A 4.0 version, featuring advanced I/O link devices and controls, simplified electrical composition, and smart notifications from components.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jabil on the installation of our latest X-40A 4.0 stencil cleaner," said Todd Rountree, CEO at Austin American Technology, in a press release. "This new version represents a significant advancement in cleaning technology, offering improved efficiency, reliability, and performance. We are confident that the X-40A 4.0 will provide Jabil with the capabilities they need to maintain high-quality production standards."

The X-40A 4.0 stencil cleaner from Austin American Technology is designed to deliver superior cleaning results for stencil and misprinted PCB assemblies.