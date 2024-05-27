AAT installs stencil cleaner at Jabil in San Jose
Austin American Technology (AAT) has installed its new X-40A 4.0 stencil cleaner at EMS provider Jabil in San Jose, California.
This installation marks the debut of the X-40A 4.0 version, featuring advanced I/O link devices and controls, simplified electrical composition, and smart notifications from components.
"We are thrilled to partner with Jabil on the installation of our latest X-40A 4.0 stencil cleaner," said Todd Rountree, CEO at Austin American Technology, in a press release. "This new version represents a significant advancement in cleaning technology, offering improved efficiency, reliability, and performance. We are confident that the X-40A 4.0 will provide Jabil with the capabilities they need to maintain high-quality production standards."
The X-40A 4.0 stencil cleaner from Austin American Technology is designed to deliver superior cleaning results for stencil and misprinted PCB assemblies.
"We are impressed with the performance and capabilities of the X-40A 4.0 stencil cleaner from Austin American Technology," adds Leven Hui, Manufacturing Engineer at Jabil San Jose. "This state-of-the-art equipment enhances our cleaning processes and contributes to the overall efficiency of our operations. We look forward to continued collaboration with Austin American Technology to drive success in our manufacturing endeavors."