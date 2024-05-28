SEMIFIVE agrees custom silicon MOU with Atron

The partners make a logical fit. SEMIFIVE specialises in SoC platform and ASIC design solutions. It has been expanding geographically, opening an office in San Jose in 2021 and another in Shanghai in August 2023.

Meanwhile Atron is a high-end customized ASIC company that provides design solutions and services on diversified processes and technologies with own-developed design infrastructure, methodology and platform.

Most recently, SEMIFIVE announced the second mass production milestone of AI inference custom chip designed using its own 14nm AI SoC platform. Earlier this year, the company also announced that the commercialisation of NPU chip targeting HPC applications, using its 5nm HPC SoC platform.