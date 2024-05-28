Scale AI's new fund raise values the firm at $14bn

The firm describes itself as a data foundry for AI. It offers a proprietary Data Engine that powers the world’s most advanced models, including those run by Meta, Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, OpenAI, General Motors, and Toyota Research Institute.

Its new USD 1 billion financing transaction values the firm at nearly USD 14 billion. Existing investor Accel led the round with participation from returning investors including Y Combinator, Index Ventures, Founders Fund, Spark Capital, Nvidia and Wellington Management. New investors include Cisco Investments, Intel Capital, AMD Ventures, Amazon, Meta and others.