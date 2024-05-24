SIA: five key recommendations for the NSTC

The National Semiconductor Technology Center is a cornerstone of the CHIPS R&D program – it will receive USD 5 billion to “conduct research and prototyping of advanced semiconductor technology and grow the domestic semiconductor workforce to strengthen the economic competitiveness and security of the domestic supply chain."

But how should it function? SIA’s key recommendations include:

Industry-Driven Public-Private Partnership: The NSTC should reflect industry technology priorities and ensure alignment with the technology agenda and roadmaps of the US semiconductor industry.

Objectives and Focus: The NSTC research agenda should pursue full-stack innovation, and associated infrastructure should aim to meet piloting, prototyping, and commercial scaling needs.

Operating Structure: The NSTC should be comprised of technology centers focused on industry subsectors (e.g., advanced logic, advanced memory, analog and mixed signal, etc.), cross-cutting R&D priorities (e.g., energy efficiency, security, etc.), and end-market working groups (e.g., auto, edge, emerging tech, etc.). The NSTC should maximize the use of existing facilities to the extent feasible and only construct new facilities where needed to achieve programmatic goals.

Participation Structure: The NSTC should primarily operate on a membership model for participation in R&D projects and facilities access, and a variety of funding mechanisms should be used to provide adequate and sustained support for a diverse set of stakeholders.

Policy Considerations: Where possible, the NSTC should leverage existing, industry-accepted protocols, and when new policies or guidance are needed (e.g., domestic production requirements, research security, and intellectual property rights), it is critical that the NSTC and all CRDO programs provide clear guidance that has been informed from industry engagement.