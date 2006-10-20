PCB | October 20, 2006
Exception PCB hires environmental officer
UK-based Exception PCB, has confirmed its commitment to responsible manufacturing with the appointment of Roger Smith as environmental officer.
Previously at heat treatments specialist Bodycote, Smith has recently adopted the day to day management of Exception's ISO14001 (2004), generally regarded as the most stringent environmental standard for engineering businesses.
The appointment marks a serious commitment on the part of the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer, which has adopted several "green" initiatives over the last 18 months to lessen its impact on the environment.
Gordon Holden, managing director at Exception PCB, said: "With water a precious and evermore expensive commodity, we recycle all our waste water back into the manufacturing process, reclaim precious metals and are planning to recycle compacted cardboard as well as plastic drinks cups and ink cartridges to lessen the impact our business has on the environment. Roger's appointment will bring new focus to that good work and ensure our approach to this key business issue is fully co-ordinated and documented."
Exception undertakes the following activities to address environmental issues and re-use scarce resources wherever possible:
Exception has established an in-house effluent plant to extract copper, which is deposited and recycled. This process effectively "regenerates" water, enabling clean H2O to be put back into the manufacturing process, thus also cutting down Exception's water bills.
Wherever possible, Exception re-uses or recycle plastics via an approved recycling contractor - although cost neutral this initiative boosts Exception's environmental credentials and frees up valuable storage space at the Tewkesbury plant.
The use of an in-house compacter dramatically reduces the number of skips required to dispose of waste. Bailing recyclables such as cardboard also ensures that it does not feed the landfill stream.
Exception has also signed up with specialist recycling contractors to handle its waste boards and other finished materials left over from the manufacturing process. With precious metals becoming more of a commodity, this part of the company's environmental programme is becoming more important, as the company receives modest income from this activity. A reputable reprocessor is vital in the area, as good quality data on the volume and type of waste is an important first step in the pro-active management of manufacturing by-products.
Any waste chemistry that cannot be recycled or treated in-house is funneled into IBCs (International Bulk Container - reusable plastic barrels) and dispatched to an approved contractor for treatment.
The appointment marks a serious commitment on the part of the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer, which has adopted several "green" initiatives over the last 18 months to lessen its impact on the environment.
Gordon Holden, managing director at Exception PCB, said: "With water a precious and evermore expensive commodity, we recycle all our waste water back into the manufacturing process, reclaim precious metals and are planning to recycle compacted cardboard as well as plastic drinks cups and ink cartridges to lessen the impact our business has on the environment. Roger's appointment will bring new focus to that good work and ensure our approach to this key business issue is fully co-ordinated and documented."
Exception undertakes the following activities to address environmental issues and re-use scarce resources wherever possible:
Exception has established an in-house effluent plant to extract copper, which is deposited and recycled. This process effectively "regenerates" water, enabling clean H2O to be put back into the manufacturing process, thus also cutting down Exception's water bills.
Wherever possible, Exception re-uses or recycle plastics via an approved recycling contractor - although cost neutral this initiative boosts Exception's environmental credentials and frees up valuable storage space at the Tewkesbury plant.
The use of an in-house compacter dramatically reduces the number of skips required to dispose of waste. Bailing recyclables such as cardboard also ensures that it does not feed the landfill stream.
Exception has also signed up with specialist recycling contractors to handle its waste boards and other finished materials left over from the manufacturing process. With precious metals becoming more of a commodity, this part of the company's environmental programme is becoming more important, as the company receives modest income from this activity. A reputable reprocessor is vital in the area, as good quality data on the volume and type of waste is an important first step in the pro-active management of manufacturing by-products.
Any waste chemistry that cannot be recycled or treated in-house is funneled into IBCs (International Bulk Container - reusable plastic barrels) and dispatched to an approved contractor for treatment.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments