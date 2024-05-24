Toshiba completes 300-mm wafer fabrication facility

The new facility in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, will be dedicated to the production of power semiconductors, which play a crucial role in electricity supply and control, and therefore improve energy efficiency in a range of electrical devices – especially in automotive.

Toshiba already makes power semiconductors at the site, but the new extended facility will significantly boost supply. It says once Phase 1 reaches full-scale operation, its production capacity for power semiconductors (mainly MOSFETs and IGBTs) will be 2.5 times that of fiscal 2021, when the investment plan was made.

The new manufacturing building will also make a key contribution to Toshiba’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP): it has a seismic isolation structure that absorbs earthquake shock and redundant power sources. Energy from renewable source and solar panels on the roof of the building (onsite PPA model) will allow the facility to meet 100% of its power requirement with renewable energy.