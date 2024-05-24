UL Solutions buys battery testing firm Batterie Ingenieure

Germany-based BatterieIngenieure provides testing, simulation and failure analysis of battery technologies, with expertise in battery life expectancy estimation. It has a laboratory in Aachen and an office in Bilbao, Spain.

UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and consultancy. It says the acquisition adds to its global footprint of research labs. The US firm is already active across more than 100 countries.

"The global transition to sustainable energy has increased demand for expertise in battery performance and safety testing," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. "This acquisition expands our capabilities and allows us to meet our customers where they are, creating new business opportunities as we pursue our mission of working for a safer world."