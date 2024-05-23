AMD is planning a new R&D facility in Taiwan

Various sources say AMD has been in discussions with officials about a new centre dedicated to research in AI, 5G and high-power/high-frequency processors. The reports say that AMD will need to bring in 20% of its R&D workforce from overseas, and will have to work closely with Taiwanese universities to develop homegrown talent.

If it can can meet all these requirements, the government could subsidise up to 50% of the investment. Taiwan already has an AI innovation and R&D program with plenty of high profile partners including Nvidia, ASML, and Applied Materials.