Microsoft unveils first Qualcomm-powered Windows laptops

At an event earlier this week, Microsoft provided more evidence of the fierce battle to control the market for AI-based laptop computing. Microsoft even introduced a new branding called the Copilot Plus PC. It will indicate when Windows laptops come with built-in AI hardware and support for AI features across the operating system.

All of Microsoft’s major laptop partners will offer Copilot Plus PCs. That means Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, Acer, and Asus. Microsoft is also introducing two of its own as part of the Surface range – the first to be powered by Arm-based Qualcomm chips rather than those from Intel.

It says the new laptops will be 58% faster than a MacBook Air with an M3 processor and have battery life that lasts all day. It expects 50 million laptops to be sold over the next year under the Copilot Plus PC branding.

