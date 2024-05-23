Ad
General |

Hong Kong to establish a microelectronics R&D institute

The Hong Kong government has assigned $364m to the creation of a a new R&D centre located in Yuen Long's InnoPark.

Lawmakers say they want the centre to foster collaboration among universities, researchers and industry – especially in the area of 'third-generation' semiconductors for new energy vehicles and renewable energy solutions. The facility will help start-ups and SMES to trial production lines before launch.

The establishment of the institute is indicative of Hong Kong's desire to carve out a role for itself in the global chip space – a sector in which it competes with aggressive regional neighbours such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. On the flip side is the fact that Hong Kong – under the custodianship of China – could be impacted by future US sanctions.

