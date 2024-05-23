Zeiss's chip sales pass EUR 2 billion for the first time
Optics giant Zeiss has reported a record-breaking half-yearly performance by its semiconductor division.
The German firm posted overall sales of EU 5.3 billion, up 10% year-on-year, with much of the momentum coming from the semiconductor unit. The latter's sales in the six months ending March 31 topped EUR 2 billion for the first time – up more than 20 per cent. The firm’s three other divisions all reported single-digit increases in sales.
Zeiss is a key partner of ASML, the Dutch company that makes the lithography machines that produce the world's most advanced chips. It is currently contributing high-numerical aperture (high-NA) reflective optics for ASML's High-NA-EUV lithography machines.
Karl Lamprecht, CEO of Zeiss, said: “Our consistently high expenditure on research and development as well as the investments in the company's transformation and our global infrastructure are central elements of our sustainable growth strategy. They ensure the future viability and positive development of the company.”