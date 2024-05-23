Zeiss's chip sales pass EUR 2 billion for the first time

The German firm posted overall sales of EU 5.3 billion, up 10% year-on-year, with much of the momentum coming from the semiconductor unit. The latter's sales in the six months ending March 31 topped EUR 2 billion for the first time – up more than 20 per cent. The firm’s three other divisions all reported single-digit increases in sales.

Zeiss is a key partner of ASML, the Dutch company that makes the lithography machines that produce the world's most advanced chips. It is currently contributing high-numerical aperture (high-NA) reflective optics for ASML's High-NA-EUV lithography machines.